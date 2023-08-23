August 23, 2023

Cricketing World Mourns Passing Away of Former Zimbabwean Captain Heath Streak

Heath Streak’s teammates and the cricketing fraternity are now mourning his demise.

Heath Streak Twitter Mourns

Bulowayo: In what could be called as an unexpected incident, former Zimbabwean captain Heath Streak passed away on Tuesday due to cancerat the age of 49. Streak was arguably the best allrounder of the game and one of the main players of his side in the late 90s and early 2000s. His teammates and the cricketing fraternity are now mourning his demise. Streak’s former teammate, Henry Olonga took to social space and wrote: “Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end.”

Streak is the first and only bowler from his nation to have picked up over 100 Test wickets and one of only four Zimbabwean bowlers to have taken over 100 ODI wickets. The allrounder is also the first and only Zimbabwean to have completed the double of 1,000 career runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket as well as the first and only Zimbabwean to have completed the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.










