Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person to Reach 600 Million Followers on Instagram

Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Creates Another Record, Becomes First Person to Reach 600 Million Followers on Instagram | CHECK PIC

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person in the world to reach a staggering 600 Mn followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Record. (Image: Twitter)

Lisbon: Without a doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most popular footballer ever to have played the game. The Portuguese icon enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and has recently become the first person in the world to reach a staggering 600 Mn followers on Instagram. This is a massive feat considering no one on the planet has managed this feat. This goes to show that he is literally treated as a demi-god across the globe. The Al Nassr star is rather active on Instagram posting pictures of his holidays, lifestyle and his family.

The 35-year-old on Saturday added to his cabinet of trophies by leading Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr club to Arab Club Championship Cup win at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia against Al-Hilal. The legend helped his side fightback after conceding an early goal.

Ronaldo netted a brace to help his Saudi Arabia side claim his maiden title with the club.

The Portugiese international has now lifted his 35th career trophy adding to his illustrious tally of seven league titles across England, Spain and Italy, as many domestic super cups, six domestic cups, five Champions League trophies, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and international titles in UEFA Nations League and Euro Cup.















