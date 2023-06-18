Cristiano Ronaldo Biggest Fan IShowSpeed Finally Meets His Idol

Menu
Earlier, Speed was seen supporting team India in the recently concluded World Test Championship where Australia beat India by 209 runs and became the only team to win all the ICC titles. 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Biggest Fan IShowSpeed Finally Meets His Idol | Watch Viral VIDEO

Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo’s one of the biggest fan IShowSpeed finally met his idol and his family after Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by 3-0 on Sunday.

Speed is one of the biggest livestreamers on Youtube. His sense of humor and passion have brought him to the top of the platform.

Speed finally meets Ronaldo and does the SUIII . The video of IShowSpeed meeting Ronaldo has gone viral on social media and here is the video:

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored twice and set up Bernardo Silva to break the deadlock in minute 44 of an evenly disputed first half.

Fernandes put the result beyond doubt with goals in the 77th and stoppage time. Portugal leads Group J with nine points, two more than Slovakia, which beat Iceland 2-1.

Luxembourg was third in the group with four points. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland both have three. Liechtenstein has zero.

The top two finishers qualify for the tournament in Germany.

