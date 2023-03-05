Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Cheeky Reply to Young Fan Messi is Way Better Taunt, Video GOES VIRAL

Home

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Cheeky Reply to Young Fan’s ‘Messi is Way Better’ Taunt, Video Goes VIRAL

The former Manchester United man has so far played a total of 7 games in Saudi Arabia and scored 8 goals, including two hattricks to his name.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Cheeky Reply to Young Fan Says ‘Messi is Way Better’, Video GOES VIRAL. (Image: Screengrab)

Riyadh: After Al Nassr’s emphatic win over Al Batin in their recent Saudi Pro League match, Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the headlines for his off-field antics as his cheeky reply to a young boy’s ‘Messi is way better’ taunt has made him gone viral yet again on social media.

Al Nassr in their home game were losing 1-0 against the Hafar al-Batin based club and in 15 minutes of added time, the Riyadh club smashed three goals to round off a memorable victory and maintain their position at the top of the table.

When Ronaldo was making his way back to the dressing room, inside the tunnel a young boy shouted, ‘Messi is way better’. In reply to the taunt, the 5-time Ballon D’or winner said, ”And that was the easy game” in context to their win.

Bro is pissed after 3-1 win 🤣🤣🤣🤣 never a team player pic.twitter.com/vf4CTZFqnB — Dream⚜️ (@ParisianDream__) March 4, 2023

But this very video has been misinterpreted by many media outlets and netizens that Ronaldo said, ‘Go and watch him then’. But it is not actually the case.

The 38-year old Portuguese international didn’t have the best of games in his last match and didn’t even play a part in Al Nassr’s three late goals. It was Renzo Lopez who gave the lead to Al Batin in the 17th minute. Al Nassr scored all three goals in 15 minutes of added time after 90 minutes of play, through the likes of Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Al-Fatil and Mohammed Maran.

The former Manchester United man has so far played a total of 7 games in Saudi Arabia and scored 8 goals, including two hattricks to his name. In the ongoing 2022-23 season, he has 11 goals to his name in 23 matches at the domestic level.

