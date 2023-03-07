Home

Cristiano Ronaldo Helps Earthquake Victims In Syria And Turkey, Sends A Plane Full Of Care Package

The AL-Nassr FC forward had also donated £1 million to Portuguese hospitals during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo helped earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey the Portuguese has sent a plane full of care packages and had paid for tents, food packages, pillows, blankets, beds, baby food, milk and medical supplies to be sent to victims of the disaster, reported the Daily Mail.

Earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.6 left more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey and over 50,000 across Syria last month. Ronaldo also met Syrian boy Nabil Saeed.

The death toll in Turkey from the earthquakes has risen to nearly 46,000 with about 6,000 people killed in neighbouring Syria. One month after the devastating twin earthquakes, tremors still rattle Turkey’s south and thousands live in tents and makeshift arrangements.

Earlier, Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr had put their signed jerseys up for auction to help the earthquake victims.

Earlier, Turkish footballer, Merih Demiral had also revealed that Ronaldo gave him permission to auction one of his signed jerseys from his collection and the money will be donated to aid the earthquake victims.

“I just spoke with Cristiano. He said that he was very sad about what happened in Turkey. We are auctioning Ronaldo’s signed jersey in my collection. All proceeds from the auction will be used in the earthquake zone,” Demiral wrote on Twitter.

As per the Marca, this donation is valued at $350,000.

It is not the first time Ronaldo has made such generous donations. The Portugal captain once paid $83,000 to pay for a child’s brain surgery and donated $165,000 to help fund a cancer centre in Portugal.

The AL-Nassr FC forward had also donated £1 million to Portuguese hospitals during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.











