September 7, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Rivalry With Lionel Messi is Over

Lisbon: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best footballers to have played the game. The two footballers also enjoy a massive fanbase and are often compared to each other. While there is healthy rivalry that exists, the two also have mutual admiration for each other. Recently, Ronaldo during an interview with Record, a Portuguese newspaper, claimed that his rivalry with Messi is over. But, he also said that ‘the legacy lives on’. “I don’t see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it,” said Ronaldo.

“If you love Cristiano Ronaldo, you don’t have to hate (Lionel) Messi. We have both changed the history of world football. We shared the stage for 15 years so the respect is there. I’m not saying that we are friends, I never chatted with him, but do I respect him,” Ronaldo added.

Claiming that both have followed their own paths, Ronaldo said both have also been doing well.

“He’s followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I’ve seen, he’s been doing well and so have I,” says Ronaldo.

“The legacy lives on, but I don’t see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I’m not saying we’re friends, I’ve never had dinner with him, but we’re professional colleagues and we respect each other,” he concluded.



