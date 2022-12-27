Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, has reportedly mentioned that Portuguese celebrity footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was subjected to a ‘political ban’ on the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A number of media shops quoted Erdogan as saying that Ronaldo was ‘wasted’ on the marquee occasion in Qatar. Ronaldo’s Portugal went out of the quarter-finals on the World Cup after shedding to Morocco. The 37-year-old Ronaldo was used instead in that recreation which Portugal misplaced 1-0. The previous Manchester United and Actual Madrid star footballer was additionally not within the beginning XI in Portugal’s Spherical of 16 recreation in opposition to Switzerland.

Ronaldo, who had earlier turn into the primary male footballer to attain in 5 separate World Cups, left the Qatar version in tears after Portugal was eradicated.

“They’ve wasted Ronaldo. Sadly, they’ve imposed a political ban on him,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera on Sunday whereas talking at a youth occasion within the jap Erzurum province. “Ronaldo is somebody who stands for the Palestinian trigger.”

The Al Jazeera report additionally claimed that “Ronaldo has by no means issued any public statements on the Israel-Palestine battle.”

Erdogan was additionally quoted as saying by Spanish publication Marca that, “Sending a footballer like Ronaldo onto the sector with solely half-hour left within the recreation ruined his psychology and sapped his power.”

Ronaldo is at the moment with no membership. He exited Premier League membership Manchester United forward of the World Cup. Nonetheless, there are rumours that he has a whopping 200 million Euros per yr wage provide from Saudi Arabia membership Al Nassr.

