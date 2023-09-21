Home

Cristiano Ronaldo To Make His WWE Debut Along With John Cena At Crown Jewel – Reports

WWE wants Ronaldo to make a guest appearance in their upcoming PPV named Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

Ronaldo and John Cena (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: One of Football’s most prominent stars Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to add another chapter to his historic legacy but this time not on the green football ground but inside the squared circle of the WWE ring. As per a report from AS, the Portuguese professional footballer will be making his rumored wrestling debut along with 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena, who is arguably the biggest professional wrestling star himself.

The reports further stated that WWE wants Ronaldo to make a guest appearance in their upcoming PPV named Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 4. The Al-Nassr FC striker will receive a massive appearance fee if he agrees to this deal with a professional wrestling giant.

WWE has held the past four Crown Jewel PPVs in Saudi Arabia starting around 2018 along with various other shows. In May, the city of Jeddah was also the venue for Night of Champions 2023.

Ronaldo wouldn’t be the first football megastar to be a part of a WWE show, he’d be continuing in the strides of his previous Manchester United partner Wayne Rooney who made an appearance at WWE Raw back in 2015. Former Norwich striker Grant Holt, ex-Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa, and German goalkeeper Tim Wiese have also featured in WWE shows before.

WWE NXT star Apollo Crews backed Ronaldo over his potential debut. He said “Honestly, with that mentality to be a top athlete in the world on that level, I think just on the mentality alone he would’ve done okay.

“When you start the physical part, that’s a different story, though, for most people. But again, [he’s] a world-class athlete so I wouldn’t put it past him,” he added.















