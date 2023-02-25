-1.9 C
Cristiano Ronaldos Stunning First-Half Hattrick Thrashes Damac In Saudi Pro League

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 5 min.


Cristiano Ronaldo scored on 18th, 23rd and 44th minute against Damac in Saudi Pro League. It was his 62nd career hattrick.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after his hattrick against Damac. (Image: Twitter/Al Nassr)

Abha: Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the Saudi Pro League by storm as the Portuguese star completed a first-half hattrick for Al Nassr against Damac on Saturday. It was his 62nd career hattrick. Al Nassr won the game 3-0.

Al Nassr took the lead in just after 18 minutes when Ibrahim Al Nakhli handled the ball inside the box. Ronaldo stepped up to slot home. He doubled the lead five minutes later.

This time, an perfect left-footer from the former Manchester United star did the job. The 39-year-old completed his hattrick just before the half-time whistle, thanks to team goal. The opposition defence was nowhere to be seen.

With this three goals on Saturday, Ronaldo’s goal tally shot up to eight in the Saudi Pro League. His teammate Talisca is on top of the charts with 13 goals.




Published Date: February 25, 2023 10:59 PM IST



Updated Date: February 25, 2023 11:05 PM IST







