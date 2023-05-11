Crowd Wait For Me To Get Out; Ravindra Jadeja Hilarious Remark On Crowd Demand To See MS Dhoni Bat

Home

Jadeja came into the attack and got the set batter Rossouw, who sat on a knee to go for a slog sweep but ended up mis-hitting to long-on where Pathirana took a safe catch.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who won the Player of the Match award after CSK beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The 34-year all-rounder was on lethal form as he managed to score 21 runs of 16 balls and also managed to scalp Rilee Rossouw’s wicket.

Delhi spinners were at their best as they kept the CSK batters at bay with six batters crossing 20 and the highest individual score was 25. But Dhoni’s crucial cameo ensured CSK finished with a fighting total of 167/8 in 20 overs.

After the match, Ravindra Jadeja reveals how the side got the advantage of the home conditions and also said that the crowd wait for me to get out.

“As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practise here, we know what’s the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions. Everyone’s doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively. (On batting higher) I keep hearing Mahi bhai’s chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy” said Jadeja during post-match conference.















