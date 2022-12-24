India may need been 4 wickets down in a difficult chase within the second Take a look at in opposition to Bangladesh however pacer Mohammed Siraj mentioned there may be nothing to fret about as one set batter can take the staff to victory on Sunday. India on Saturday discovered themselves in a spot of trouble after a fascinating third day’s play as they had been decreased to 45 for 4 in a difficult chase of 145.

“I really feel, we should not suppose an excessive amount of now as a result of we now have misplaced simply 4 wickets. We want round 80 (100) or so. We want only one batter to get set, Axar is displaying proper intent,” Siraj mentioned through the press convention. At stumps, Axar Patel (26) and Jaydev Unadkat (3) had been on the crease with India nonetheless needing one other 100 runs.

“Sure, we misplaced two wickets further however Axar is ready, he’s displaying good intent. We even have Rishabh (Pant) and Shreyas (Iyer) after that, so we should not suppose an excessive amount of.”

Siraj was additionally requested about his wild celebration put up dismissing Litton Das. He replied: “The gang was shouting issues that’s the reason I did that. After an LBW attraction in opposition to Taskin, I went again to fielding, and the group was shouting one thing. That is why I did that,” he mentioned within the post-match presser. “There may be nothing with Litton Das. It is a gentleman’s sport.”

If India overhaul 145, it is going to be third highest profitable fourth innings chase at this floor as the highest three profitable scores are 209, 205 and 103.

After India misplaced KL Rahul (2) and Cheteshwar Pujara (6), head coach Rahul Dravid determined to ship night time watchman Axar with greater than 15 overs left.

“Sending Axar is administration’s name. I really feel if there’s a lefty and righty batter, then it is going to be tough for the bowlers to regulate. So, I believe due to that this name was taken,” Siraj mentioned.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad scalped two wickets — Mominul Haque (5) and Litton Das (73) — on day three as India dismissed Bangladesh for 231.

“On this wicket, there may be further bounce for quick bowers, so I used to be attempting to hit the realm as arduous as doable as we had been getting further bounce, so our plan was to hit that space arduous and as you possibly can see we bought wickets.” India wasted each their DRS inside a span of 5 deliveries. The primary one was within the eighth over when Ravichandran Ashwin appeared to have trapped Najmul Hossain Shanto and skipper KL Rahul referred it to the third umpire.

Within the subsequent over, Siraj was satisfied that he had bought Zakir Hasan after hitting him on the pads. As soon as once more Rahul went upstairs, solely to search out that the ball had pitched outdoors leg.

“Each time the ball hits the pad as a bowler you are feeling it’s out. However it is vital for the bowler and keeper to have a dialog earlier than going for overview,” mentioned Siraj.

“For the reason that batter was in entrance of me, I had satisfied for the overview nevertheless it did not occur as I assumed.”

Whereas Litton Das led Bangladesh’s fightback with a 98-ball 73, Siraj felt Nurul Hasan‘s counter-attacking 29-ball 31 knock modified the momentum.

“The wicketkeeper got here and began attacking and it modified the momentum and we conceded further 30 runs however it’s not one thing that we needs to be too fearful,” he mentioned.

