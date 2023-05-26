CSK Captain MS Dhoni Meets Matheesha Pathirana Family; Assures You Have Nothing To Worry About Him, He Is Always With Me

Home

IPL 2023: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Meets Matheesha Pathirana’s Family; Assures You Have Nothing To Worry About Him, He’s Always With Me

Matheesha’s sister, Vishuka Pathirana shared the pictures of the meeting from her Instagram handle and was overwhelmed after meeting the Indian wicket-keeper batter.

Chennai: CSK captain MS Dhoni met Sri Lanka star bowler Matheesha Pathirana’s family on Thursday in Chennai and the 41-year old former India skipper has assured them that they need not have to worry about the young pacer as he is in ‘safe hands’.

Thala met with the Pathirana’s at Leela Palace Hotel, where the Chennai Super Kings team are staying. Matheesha’s sister, Vishuka Pathirana shared the pictures of the meeting from her Instagram handle and was overwhelmed after meeting the Indian wicket-keeper batter. Vishuka also happens to be a big Dhoni fan and the meeting as she summed up on his post was ‘beyond what I had dreamt of’.

She also said that under Dhoni’s guidance, Malli, as the ‘Baby Malinga’ is fondly called by his loved ones is surely in safe hands.

”Now we are sure that malli is in safe hands when thala said “You have nothing to worry about Matheesha, he’s always with me. These moments were even beyond what I had ever dreamt of”, Vishuka posted on Instagram.

Pathirana has been making head turns in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 as the Sri Lanka pacer has emerged as arguably the best young fast-bowler of the season.

The 20-year old has played a pivotal role in Chennai’s road to the final as the Baby Malinga scalped 17 wickets in 11 matches so far for the 4-time champions.

This season is also labelled as Dhoni’s final hurrah in the cash-rich league and the Men in Yellow will surely give everything to treat Mahi with a fitting farewell from the gentleman’s game.

Chennai will play the IPL Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat with either Gujarat Titans or old foes Mumbai Indians.
















