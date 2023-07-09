CSK Fans Celebrate MS Dhoni 42nd Birthday With Tribal Children

Home

CSK Fans Celebrate MS Dhoni’s 42nd Birthday With Tribal Children | WATCH VIDEO

Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings has lifted the Indian Premier League title for the fifth time in the recently-concluded season. CSK is one of the most followed franchise of IPL.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings biggest fan club, known as “WhistlePoduArmy” celebrated MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday in an unique style by helping tribal children on July 7, 2023. However, Dhoni himself celebrated his birthday with his cherished pet dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse.

WhistlePoduArmy gifted 42 school bags/kits and a few sports equipment to the children as it was the 42nd birthday of their ‘Thala’. The video want viral on social space and fans are eagerly waiting for Dhoni’s reactions. Here is the video:

“Celebrating MS Dhoni’s 42nd Birthday with Tribal Children, with 42 School Bags/Kits and a few sports equipments. A small effort from WhistlePodu Army to bring some smiles, along with Life Catalyst Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged children by providing education, life skills, and extracurricular activities.

“Let’s support them in their mission to transform lives and create lasting impact through holistic development. Together, let’s make a difference in the lives of these deserving children” said WhistlePoduArmy.

Dhoni led the Indian team to victory in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He is the only captain in the world to have won all three of these major limited-overs trophies.

Besides his international accolades, Dhoni also led Chennai Super Kings to five Indian Premier League titles, the latest of which came in May this year when his boys defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in a rain-hit final. With this win, Dhoni became the second captain after Mumbai Indians skipper to win five IPL titles.















