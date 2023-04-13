CSK INJURY LIST | Sisanda Magala, CSK Bowler, Ruled Out For Two Weeks of IPL 2023 Due to Injury During RR Game

Home

Sisanda Magala, CSK Bowler, Ruled Out For Two Weeks of IPL 2023 Due to Injury During RR Game – Report

IPL 2023: Sisanda Magal has been ruled out for a couple of weeks after an injury he picked up while fielding on Wednesday at Chepauk

Sisanda Magala ruled out for a few weeks. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: In what would come as a big setback for the Chennai Super Kings, pacer Sisanda Magal has been ruled out for a couple of weeks after an injury he picked up while fielding on Wednesday at Chepauk during the game against Rajasthan Royals. During the game against the Royals, Magala bowled two overs and conceded 14 runs. This is a major setback for the franchise which is already reeling with injured players. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes did not play the match against the Royals because he was injured. The Chennai side is already missing Deepak Chahar due to an injury, while Mukesh Chaudhary has been ruled out completely.

Meanwhile, a valiant blazing 32 not out off 17 balls by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni went in vain as Chennai Super Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals by three runs in a last-ball edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Chasing a target of 176 on a slow turner and with dew coming down in copious amounts was expected to be easy for Chennai Super Kings in what was the 200th match for Dhoni as captain. The CSK skipper made a brave effort by hitting two sixes in the final over but in the end, fell short narrowly.

“I think in the middle overs we needed a bit more strike rotation, there wasn’t much for the spinners but they had experienced spinners and we could not rotate strike. It was not that difficult and the ownership (of the loss) should come from the batters. It was good that we could reach striking distance (of the target) as we were the last pair. It really affects NRR when you get to the last phase of the tournament,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.











