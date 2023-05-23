Home

CSK Post VIRAL Video of Ravindra Jadeja Batting Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 vs GT Amid Rumoured SPAT With MS Dhoni | WATCH

Jadeja would be a key factor for IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, GT vs CSK: CSK’s fortunes considering it is expected to be a spinner’s paradise at the Chepauk.

Dhoni-Jadeja in Heated Argument (Twitter Screengrab)

Chennai: A chat between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni after the last league stage game where the two cricketers seem to be arguing has sparked unnecssary speculations of a rift. Amid the speculations, CSK posted a new clip of Jadeja ahead of the Qualifier 1 versus Gujarat Titans. In the clip, Jadeja is batting in the nets and hitting the ball well. Jadeja would be a key factor for CSK’s fortunes considering it is expected to be a spinner’s paradise at the Chepauk.

Here is the much talked about clip shared by the CSK social media team. “Sharpening the blade for the strike,” the caption of the video read.

Meanwhile, Chennai would have immense support at the Chepauk, but Dhoni would also know that they have never defeated the Titans in three previous meetings. The CSK captain would surely like to break the streak tonight. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk and the crowd would be supporting the home side.

Rashid Khan would feel he can take wickets at the Chepauk ground. He would surely be the trump card for the Titans given the nature of the pitch.

GT vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shami, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Conway, Gaikwad, Rahane, Dube, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Chahar, Theekshana, Pathirana, Deshpande















