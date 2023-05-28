CSK Runner Up Image Viral On Narendra Modi Stadium Giant Screen Creates Speculations

Home

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: ‘CSK Runner Up’ Viral Image On Narendra Modi Stadium Giant Screen Creates Speculations

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.



The viral picture that has created speculations. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: There can’t be any big occasion when Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes the field. The two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain will take the field one last time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when he leads Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

However, ahead of the highly-anticipated IPL 2023 final, an image from the venue has created quite a buzz among the netizens. In the image, the giant screen showed ‘Runner up Chennai Super Kings’ written on it and is going viral on social media, creating a confusion among the cricket fans.

While India.com is has not verified the authentication of the image, people in the know have stated that it might have been a screen-testing, a regular drill before every match. A similar test have been done for Gujarat Titans as well.

Rain Delays Start

Meanwhile, the game which was to start at 7:30 PM IST, is yet to commence as it have been raining heavily. If at all the match doesn’t start on Sunday, there is a reserve day (May 29) in store for the game. If the situations do not permit the game even on the reserve day, Gujarat Titans are likely to be declared champion owing to their table-top finish after the league stage.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans is playing their second consecutive IPL final after winning the title last year. For four-time winners Chennai Super Kings, it is their 10th IPL final, all under talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni.















