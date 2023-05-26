 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni WINS Hearts, Signs Autographs For Chepauk Ground Staff- WATCH Viral Video

Sports
CSK uploaded the video from their social media handles and quite obviously it has gone viral.

IPL 2023: CSK Skipper MS Dhoni WINS Hearts, Signs Autographs For Chepauk’s Ground Staff. (Image: screengrab- Chennai Super Kings)

Chennai: MS Dhoni has always been a man with a golden heart and he never fails to impress his best of fans as the 41-year old Chennai Super Kings captain won the internet once again with his heart-warming gesture towards the grounds staff of MA Chidambaram stadium, popularly known as the Chepauk.

Dhoni met the grounds staff of Chepauk, interacted with them and even signed autographs as a thanksgiving gesture for their tireless contribution in organizing the IPL matches in the best playing conditions as possible.

CSK uploaded the video from their social media handles and quite obviously it has gone viral.

Chennai scripted history on Tuesday, when they reached their record 10th IPL final by defeating defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk. This will be MS Dhoni’s 11th IPL final both as a player and as a captain and if the rumours are believed to be true, Thala would like to end his cricketing career with yet another IPL accolade at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday.










