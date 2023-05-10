Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Clinch Seventh Victory With Ease

live

CSK vs DC Highlights: IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals, Match 55th, Chepauk: CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs to consolidate their position at second spot in the points table.

Summary







Chennai Super Kings VS Delhi Capitals 167/8 (20.0) 140/8 (19.5) Run Rate: (Current: 7.06) DC need 28 runs in 1 ball at 168 rpo Last Wicket: Lalit Yadav b Matheesha Pathirana 12 (5) – 140/8 in 19.5 Over

IPL 2023 Live, CSK vs DC, Match Updates











HIGHLIGHTS | CSK vs DC, IPL 2023

Hosts Chennai Super Kings notched up a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals, denting the visitors’ chances of reaching the IPL playoffs, here on Wednesday. Opting to bat, MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8. In reply, DC batters found the going tough and could manage only 140/8 in their 20 overs.

Rilee Rossouw top-scored for Delhi with a 37 ball-35. Earlier, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark. Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.















