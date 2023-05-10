Home

Sports

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Frightens Deepak Chahar With Fake Slap | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Chennai Super Kings are hosting Delhi Capitals at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk in ongoing IPL 2023.



MS Dhoni is leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his kiddish side when he fake slapped Deepak Chahar just after the coin toss against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2023 on Wednesday at the M Chidambaram Stadium.

In a video that went viral on social media, Dhoni was seen walking after the toss and as he was passing Chahar, he fake slapped the pacer to his surprise. In reflex, Chahar ducked before give a smile to his skipper.

Meanwhile, Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8. Opting to bat, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark.

Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.















