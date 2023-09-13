Home

‘Jasprit Bumrah Should Not Get Injured, Again’: Curtly Ambrose Advices India Speedster Ahead Of Asia Cup Final

Jasprit Bumrah was recently featured in the Super four clash of ongoing Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka, where he picked up two wickets.

New Delhi: West Indies speedster Curtly Ambrose gave advice to India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Asia Cup 2023 final suggested him to not to go flat out too soon or too quickly. The 29-year-old was out of action for almost one year and made a comeback in the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland.

The Windies legend suggested Bumrah to take it a little bit slowly and don’t rush and when you’re really comfortable, then it can go flat out.

Ambrose was at his best in the 1990s, when he formed a formidable partnership with fellow fast bowler Courtney Walsh. The two bowlers were known for their accuracy and ability to take wickets in all conditions. Ambrose was particularly successful against the top batsmen of the world, and he took 22 wickets in a Test match against England in 1994.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a wonderful bowler. Very very different than any other pass bowlers I’ve seen. Very very unorthodox but highly effective and when you’re coming back from an injury after a long layoff it’s always concerning for the bowler because you don’t want to get injured again and in the back of your mind you don’t want to go flat out too soon or too quick. So it’s always a bit of concern in the back of your mind. So I reckon when Bumrah does come back, he’ll be an asset to the England, to the India, holding lineup. And my advice to him would be to take it a little bit slowly” said Ambrose on Revv Sportz.

“Don’t rush back into it or try to go flat out from day one. Obviously, he will have some practice sessions, maybe some games before, but it’s always important to take it on a slower basis, build up into it. And then when you’re really comfortable, then it can go flat out. But is that a wise thing to go flat out from ball one? Because in the back of your mind, you don’t want to be hurt again” WI legend added.















