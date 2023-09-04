September 4, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Dambulla Weather on Sept 10 Has no Rain Forecast, Best For India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 Match

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Dambulla Weather on Sept 10 Has no Rain Forecast, Best For India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 Match

Will India-Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup game be played in Dambulla?

Dambulla Weather, Dambulla Weather live updates, Dambulla Weather live forecast, Dambulla Weather live, Dambulla Weather rain, Dambulla Weather live, Dambulla Weather live streaming, Dambulla Weather live streaming, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 weather, Cricket News, Dambulla cricket stadium
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. (Pic: X) Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Kandy: So, the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash at Kandy on Saturday was called-off due to rain. While all the anticipation for the match ended in an anti climax, the Asian Cricket Council is now contemplating options of a new venue so that the Super 4 match between the arch-rivals is not interrupted by rain. So, what are the options? The options are Dambulla, Pallekele, Colombo and Hambabtota. So, which is the best option? Going by the forecast for September 10, Dambulla looks to be the best choice with 10 per cent chance of precipitation. At the other venues, the weather is not that promising as of now.

Meanwhile, after rain played spoilsport on Saturday during the India versus Pakistan game, the forecast is more or less the same – if anything – it is worse. There are forecasts of thunderstorms on Monday which means there would be a stop-start game if anything at best. The chances of precipitation is 69 per cent.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping for a better performance from his top order and middle-order barring Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya as they take on Nepal for the first time at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

However, the weather report doesn’t look good as it shows an 80% chance of precipitation on Monday, which means there are chances of this match being washed off too.

If Monday’s fixture also gets washed out, India will join archrival Pakistan in the Super 4 stage finishing second on the table.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Requests ACC President Jay Shah to Shift All Asia Cup 2023 Matches to Pakistan Due to Rain

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Sachin Tendulkar To Unveil Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic 800 Trailer

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele, Latest Updates: Rain Threatens Washout

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Galgotias University Hits a Significant Achievement: 1 Million Applications for the Academic Year 2023

5 seconds ago
3 min read

NIIF Backed Ayana Renewable Power Inks Pact to Develop 330 MW Renewable Energy Capacity (100 MW RE-RTC) for Hindalco

1 hour ago
3 min read

KLAY’s 5th Edition of The International Summit on Early Years Aims to Create a Future Where Every Child’s Dreams Are Boundless and Realized

1 hour ago
2 min read

PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Requests ACC President Jay Shah to Shift All Asia Cup 2023 Matches to Pakistan Due to Rain

1 hour ago admin