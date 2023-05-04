Home

Danushka Gunathilaka, Accused Of Rape, To Remain Stranded In Sydney For Two More Weeks

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her home in Sydney after meeting on a dating app called Tinder.



Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was in Australia to play T20 World Cup at the time of alleged incident. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her home in Sydney, will have to wait for two more weeks in the Australian city after failing to block delay to his case.

The 32-year-old Gunathilaka is facing four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. He met the woman though a dating app called Tinder and had a conversation with her several times before meeting her in person. The alleged incident occured on November 2.

Gunathilaka was with the Sri Lankan team for the T20 World Cup in Australia at that time. On Thursday, Gunathilaka’s lawyer, Alen Sahinovic, urged the Downing Centre Local Court to block the NSW Director of Public Prosecution application to adjourn the matter again.

Sahinovic also argued that his client, being a foreign citizen, is being subjected to undue hardships with conditions and limited social and familial support. In New South Wales, prosecutors get six months time to file charges against a person.

After that the matter can be dismisses. Sahinovic said he would apply to have the case dismissed if another adjournemnt is applied for. Gunathilaka will remain on strict conditional bail before he returns to the same court later this month.

Gunathilaka has already surrended his passport and is currently prohibited from using dating apps. He daily reports to police after been released on a 200,000 dollars surety bond.











