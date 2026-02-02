Afghanistan registered a commanding 61-run victory over Scotland, thanks to Darwish Rasooli, who led form the front as he played a sensational knock of 84.New Delhi: In the opening warm-up match of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan registered a commanding 61-run victory over Scotland in Bengaluru. Darwish Rasooli, led form the front as he played a sensational innings guiding Afghanistan’s batting effort. The team posted a competitive total of 184/6 before displaying a well-rounded bowling performance, which featured Azamatullah Omarzai’s three-wicket haul, restricting Scotland to 123 all out. Afghanistan faced early setback with Gulbadin Naib and Sediqullah Atal departing for single-digit scores. However, Rasooli joined hands with Ibrahim Zadran who scored 36 and steadied the innings, stitching together a crucial 82-run partnership.
Darwish Rasooli showcased masterclass of power-hittingRasooli played an impactful knock of 84 off 46 balls, with a masterclass of power-hitting, which included seven fours and five sixes, while veteran Mohammad Nabi added a quick-fire 34 off 16 balls, giving Afghanistan the momentum heading into the second innings.
Afghanistan will play their final warm-up against West IndiesAfghanistan, who reached the semi-finals in the 2024 T20 World Cup, are gearing up for another strong campaign in the upcoming tournament. The team will take on the West Indies in their final warm-up match which is set to be played on February 4, while Scotland will face Namibia on the same day. Afghanistan, who are placed in Group D alongside Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and UAE, will play their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against New Zealand on February 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
