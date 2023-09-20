Home

Sports

Dasun Shanaka Likely to Step Down as Sri Lanka Captain Before ODI World Cup 2023 – REPORT

ODI World Cup 2023: Do you think Dasun Shanaka stepping down as Sri Lankan captain is the right call?

Dasun Shanaka to Step Down as SL Captain (Image: X)

Colombo: Following the debacle in the Asia Cup 2023 final, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is likely to step down as the captain of the side ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. As per Rev Sports, Sri Lanka Cricket will make it official soon. Given the timing of the move, this is being looked at as a big setback for the Lankan side ahead of the marquee event in India. Shanaka is one of the best all-rounders in the side and has built this Lankan side into a formidable unit and hence one feels this is not the right call.

Shanaka expressed regret for losing the important final and thanked the crowd for showing up in great numbers to support the Sri Lankan team.

“I would like to thank the fans who came in numbers, really sorry that we disappointed you. We as cricketers really love you. And congratulations to the Indian team for the brand of cricket they’re playing,” Dasun Shanaka said in a post-match presentation.

Shanaka congratulated India on their win and had words of wisdom for Mohammed Siraj.

“It was an outstanding display of bowling from Siraj, credit to him how he approached the game. I thought it would be a good pitch for the batters, but the overcast conditions played a part and it was a tough, tough day. Of course, the application could have been better, could’ve tightened our technique a bit to settle down and free our arms in the middle period,” Shanaka said.















