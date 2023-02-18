Home

David Warner, Australian Batter, Ruled Out Of IND Vs AUS 2nd Test Due To Concussion

David Warner has been replaced by Matthew Renshaw.

David Warner (R) scored just 15 in the first innings of the second Test against India. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian opener David Warner, who took a few blows to his head and and his body during his 15 in the first innings of the second Test against India at Feroz Shah Kotla, has been ruled out of the game due to concussion.

Warner has been replaced by Matt Renshaw. “David Warner will take no further part in the second Test match against India in Delhi having been diagnosed with concussion,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“Warner was struck on the helmet by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the tenth over of play. He subsequently demonstrated symptoms and failed a concussion test. Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines,” the statement added.











