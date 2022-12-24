Veteran David Warner accused Cricket Australia Saturday of a scarcity of help in his attraction in opposition to a lifetime management ban and revealed he struggled mentally throughout the current sequence in opposition to the West Indies.

The dynamic opener and former Check vice-captain was banned from any management function over his half within the Cape City ball-tampering affair in 2018.

He launched a bid to overturn the sanction in February however gave up the battle on the eve of the second Check in opposition to the West Indies in Adelaide this month.

Warner was livid that the method had dragged on so lengthy and that an impartial evaluate panel wished to make the listening to public, which he mentioned can be traumatic for his younger household.

The 36-year-old, who will play his a centesimal Check within the Boxing Day conflict in opposition to South Africa in Melbourne, mentioned it left him struggling mentally main into the primary Check in opposition to the Caribbean group in Perth, the place he scored 5 and 48.

“My mental health probably wasn’t where I needed to be at, to be 100 percent — and that was challenging at the time,” he instructed reporters in Melbourne.

“If I had my way, we would have had that (the review) all sorted.

“From the CA point of view, I didn’t really have any support,” he added.

“My teammates and the staff in our team were absolutely amazing, and my family and friends, so they really got me through that period.”

Warner, who was additionally slapped with a one-year taking part in suspension over the so-called “Sandpaper-gate” scandal, mentioned he couldn’t perceive why the method had taken 11 months.

“We reached out in February, so we have no idea how it went on this far, and only CA can answer that. They’ll probably give you the same thing they give everyone else — they won’t really give an answer,” he mentioned.

Regardless of struggling mentally, Warner mentioned he by no means thought-about pulling out of the West Indies sequence and insisted he was in a a lot better area now and decided to snap a current run drought.

“Yeah my back’s up against the wall, but it’s in my DNA to keep being competitive, come out here with a smile on my face and take on whatever opposition we’re going to face,” mentioned the Australian, who not scored a Check century since January 2020.