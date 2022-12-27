Australia opener David Warner slammed a century in his one hundredth Check throughout day two of the Boxing Day match in opposition to South Africa on the Melbourne Cricket Floor on Tuesday.

Warner reached the mark off simply 144 balls with a 4 down the on-side off South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada.

The 36-year-old Warner grew to become simply the tenth batter and second Australian in Check historical past to hit 100 of their milestone one hundredth look in whites. Former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting is the one batter to attain two centuries in his one hundredth Check.

Warner has been on a lean patch in Check cricket and his latest kind had come underneath heavy scrutiny. His twenty fifth Check ton and fifth in opposition to South Africa helped Warner finish a streak of 27 innings with out crossing the three-figure mark.

Warner, who made his Check debut in 2011, additionally went previous the 8000-run mark in the course of the knock – the seventh Australian batter to the feat.

Warner’s 25 Check tons locations him within the fifth spot amongst all openers in Check cricket. Sunil Gavaskar (33), Alastair Cook dinner (31), Matthew Hayden (30) and Graeme Smith (27) are the one batters forward of Warner on this listing.

Warner (45) additionally has the second-most worldwide centuries amongst lively gamers, solely behind Virat Kohli (72).

Batters to hit 100 of their one hundredth Check



Colin Cowdrey – 104 – England v Australia, 1968

Javed Miandad – 145 – Pakistan v India, 1989

Gordon Greenidge – 149 – West Indies v England, 1990

Alex Stewart – 105 – England v West Indies, 2000

Inzamam-ul-Haq – 184 – Pakistan v India, 2005

Ricky Ponting – 120 and 143* – Australia v South Africa, 2006

Graeme Smith – 131 – South Africa v England, 2012

Hashim Amla – 134 – South Africa v Sri Lanka, 2017

Joe Root – 218 – England v India, 2021

David Warner – 100* – Australia v South Africa, 2022

Most Check a whole bunch as opener

