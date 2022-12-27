Australia’s veteran opener David Warner hit a century on Tuesday in opposition to South Africa in his a centesimal Take a look at to snap a near-three-year drought as he bounced again to his greatest on the Melbourne Cricket Floor. En route to a few figures, the 36-year-old handed 8,000 Take a look at runs — the eighth Australian to take action — after coming into the sport below stress after a lean run. It was his first Take a look at century since January 2020 as he proved the doubters mistaken with an aggressive 144-ball knock, hitting eight fours, on day two of the second Take a look at.

He introduced up his twenty fifth century with a boundary, punching the air in celebration.

Right here is how the Twitter reacted to Warner’s century:

One of many best openers of our occasions! So a century for David Warner in his a centesimal take a look at! As Sehwag predicted in 2010 IIRC, David Warner could be a approach higher take a look at batsman than a restricted overs batsman, what prophecy! #DavidWarner #AUSvsSA — Made in Thane Cell Manufacturing unit (@AichyagavatRaga) December 27, 2022

Watching David Warner scoring hundred and Smith scoring fifty makes my Tuesday morning extra lovely. #AUSvsSA #aus — Arun Joseph (@iarunjoseph) December 27, 2022

David Warner scored hundred: On a centesimal Take a look at match.

On Boxing Day Take a look at.

At MCG.

His twenty fifth Take a look at Hundred.

Silenced all of the hate feedback together with his 100.

Take a bow, David Warner!!#DavidWarner #savsaus #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/ldqC6Aq9LR — (@chandrooshiv) December 27, 2022

100 in a centesimal Take a look at!

Simply One other Chapter of Comeback in David Warner’s Legacy. This Time in Crimson Ball format. twenty fifth 100 One other Milestone within the Day.

So Glad For You @davidwarner31 Arguably The Finest All Format Australian participant Ever #AUSvsSA #DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/R3e2hPMc11 — Vijay (@Virendervijay88) December 27, 2022

David Warner scored in his a centesimal take a look at … Unforgettable knock — Shiva (@Itz_Shiva31) December 27, 2022

Very good knock by David Warner. — Waiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) December 27, 2022

Warner had insisted earlier than the match that “you are by no means out of shape”.

“They don’t seem to be the phrases that I exploit they usually’re positively not utilized in our change rooms,” he mentioned. “It is about (being) out of runs.”

