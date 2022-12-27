December 27, 2022
Australia’s veteran opener David Warner hit a century on Tuesday in opposition to South Africa in his a centesimal Take a look at to snap a near-three-year drought as he bounced again to his greatest on the Melbourne Cricket Floor. En route to a few figures, the 36-year-old handed 8,000 Take a look at runs — the eighth Australian to take action — after coming into the sport below stress after a lean run. It was his first Take a look at century since January 2020 as he proved the doubters mistaken with an aggressive 144-ball knock, hitting eight fours, on day two of the second Take a look at.

He introduced up his twenty fifth century with a boundary, punching the air in celebration.

Warner had insisted earlier than the match that “you are by no means out of shape”.

“They don’t seem to be the phrases that I exploit they usually’re positively not utilized in our change rooms,” he mentioned. “It is about (being) out of runs.”

