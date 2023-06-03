David Warner Looks To Avoid Ashes 2023 Banter, Says t Just Sells Papers And Clickbait

Home

Australian opener David Warner stated that he will aim to stay away from verbal sparring with England’s top bowler Stuart Broad during the Ashes 2023 series.

David Warner scored just 95 runs in five Tests at 9.5 during the 2019 Ashes tour. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Australian opening batter David Warner has acknowledged that he will not try to engage in any pre-Ashes chitchat, particularly because it would be entertaining for the crowd. The left-handed batsman stated that he would like to demonstrate his abilities on the pitch when the 2023 Ashes series begins on June 16 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The left-handed batter will most likely be participating in his final England trip and before that, he will play in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 against India at The Oval, which starts on June 7. Warner had a difficult time during the previous Ashes, and even this time, his bitter rival Stuart Broad won’t be helping him out. Warner has managed to score just 95 runs against the Englishman, throughout the course of his distinguished career, averaging around 10.

Warner is attempting to maintain composure and avoid a verbal altercation with the seasoned English bowler since Board is eager to rekindle his rivalry with the Australian batsman.

According to Warner, there is no field of banter today, and the calibre of cricket played by the two teams has given greater weight.

“It just sells papers and clickbait, so I won’t be getting involved in any of that stuff. I will leave it to themselves. Today there is no real banter in the field. Today there is no real banter in the field. It is just about playing quality cricket and trying to get the upper edge on each other. It is a lot more connected these days than before which I think is great for the game,” the 36-year-old said, as quoted by the ICC.

Usman Khawaja anticipates big runs in England from David Warner:

“I have seen him bat in the last couple of days and, I don’t want to jinx him, but he is looking good. This is probably the best I have seen him look in the nets for a while. That doesn’t always correlate to runs, but if we are any chance of Davey Warner scoring runs this could be it. He always plays his best when his back is against the wall too. You never write off a great player, so I am expecting runs.”

The 36-year-old struggled at times during the past two years, registering only one century – his epic 200 on Boxing Day last summer – and 18 scores of 15 or less in 32 innings. He scored just 95 runs in five Tests at 9.5 during the 2019 Ashes tour.

The 36-year-old left-handed batter also participated in two Test matches during the India trip, earlier this year but was forced to come home due to injury before he could make any notable contributions.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)
















