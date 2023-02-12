Home

Sports

David Warner Obliges Fans With ‘Mai Jhukega Nahi’ Step After IND Vs AUS First Test In Nagpur | Watch Viral Video

David Warner scored 1 and 10 in the first Test against India which Australia lost by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.



David Warner in action against India in Nagpur. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Australian opener David Warner has a huge fan base in India due to his association with the Indian Premier League over a decade. His entertaining skills on Indian Bollywood content also adds up to his Indian fan following on social media.

Despite his poor show in the first Test against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy which the hosts won by an innings and 132 runs, Warner oblighed a fan’s request to perform the iconic step of south Indian movie ‘Pushpa’ with a smile.

After the first Test got over inside three days at the VCA stadium, Warner could been seen doing the famous ‘mai jhukega nahi’ gesture, receiving a huge round of applause from the little crowd gathered in front of the dressing room, the video of which has gone viral.











