Home

Sports

‘Always Well Looked After And Well Protected’: David Warner On Australia Team’s Arrival In India; See Post

Both India and Australia will play their opener clash of the World Cup against each other on October 8 at at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

‘Always Well Looked After And Well Protected’: David Warner On Australia Team’s Arrival In India; See Post

New Delhi: Australia star batter David Warner lavished huge praise on Indian authorities for always taking care of him and his team ahead of the ODI series which will start from September 22.

The Australian cricket team is currently in India for the upcoming ODI series and that will be the last clash of both the teams before World Cup which will also be played in India from October 5 and the opener clash will be played between defending champion England and New Zealand.

Warner shared a post on his Instagram, where the start batter is posing with security personnel at Aerocity, New Delhi.

“Always great to be welcomed back to india. We are always well looked after and well protected. Thanks so much. @gmraerocity always makes our transits so easy. #india #love” said Warner on Instagram.

Australia will play their World Cup opener match against India on 8 October which will be played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

Here is Australia premilanary squad for World Cup: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.















