David Warner Plays Gully Cricket Ahead Of ODI Series Against India | Watch Viral Clip

David Warner played gully cricket in India with the fans ahead of three match ODI series against Rohit Sharma led India.

New Delhi: Australia star batter David Warner Warner never fails to impress Indian fans with his social media posts and now the batter shared a video where he was spotted playing gully cricket with the fans ahead of the ODI series against India.

Warner got a hairline fracture on their left elbow during the first Test match of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and the batter missed the remaining Test matches. That blow came not long after the opening batter had been struck on the arm by another rising delivery. Later x-rays revealed that the left-hander had sustained a hairline fracture of the elbow which will keep him out of the remaining two matches of the Test series. However, the southpaw is expected to return for the upcoming ODI series.

David Warner took his Instagram where he is playing cricket with Indian fans and the video got viral on social space in no time. Here is the viral video:

“Found a quiet street to have a hit 👌😂” captioned Warner.

After losing the Test series against India, Australia will now play the ODI series against India which will start from March 17. India regular captain Rohit Sharma will going to miss the 1st match due to personal reasons, in his absence Hardik Pandya will lead India.

Australian squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa











