David Warner Reveals Retirement Plans, Says ‘2024 T20 World Cup Would Probably Be My Last’

The 36-year-old recently captained Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2023.

Australia: Australia cricketer David Warner hinted his cricket retirement ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 which will be played against India at The Oval starting from June 7. The 36-year-old recently captained Delhi Capitals in the absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2023.

Warner has so far played 102 Test matches scoring 8158 runs with a high score of 335 runs including 25 centuries and 50 half-century.

When it comes to T20I Australian opener has played 99 matches scoring 2894 runs that include a century and 24 fifties.

Speaking to reporters in Beckenham ahead of next week’s World Test Championship final against India, Warner said he hopes he will be able to finish his Test career at the SCG against Pakistan in January.

“You’ve got to score runs. I’ve always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game,” Warner said on Saturday.

“I probably owe it to myself and my family – if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia – I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series.

“If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then.”

Australia squad for WTC 2023

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.
















