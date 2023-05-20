 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
David Warner Taunts Ravindra Jadeja With Chennai All-Rounder Trademark Sword Celebration- WATCH VIRAL Video

Sports
The Australia star batter took a jibe at the CSK all-rounder by pulling off Jaddu’s sword celebration in front of him.

CSK vs DC, DC vs CSK, CSK vs DC live, DC vs CSK live, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja Sword Celebration, David Warner, David Warner Ravindra Jadeja, David Warner sword celebration, IPL 2023
IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: David Warner Taunts Ravindra Jadeja With Chennai All-Rounder’s Trademark Sword Celebration- WATCH VIRAL Video. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja and David Warner got involved in a funny segment on Saturday at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The Australia star batter took a jibe at the CSK all-rounder by pulling off Jaddu’s sword celebration in front of him.

Also Read:

The incident took place during the early stages of the second innings. Delhi took a risky single as Warner dived with all might to reach his crease and the Australian was also in mood for a second run. He was quite well off his crease, while attempting for a second run but then returned back in no time, with Rahane’s throw missing the stumps.

The loose ball was picked by Jadeja and the CSK all-rounder was pumped up to have a go at Warner but the Australian had other plans. He all of a sudden broke into Jaddu’s trademark sword-celebration with his bat. The home-crowd cheered for the southpaw and Jadeja and Delhi’s Phil Salt was seen having a good laugh about it.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Here are some of the reactions of the fans:-

In the first innings, Devon Conway struck 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 79 as the openers shared a huge 141-run partnership and propelled Chennai Super Kings to a massive 223/3.










