David Warner Taunts Ravindra Jadeja With Chennai All-Rounder Trademark Sword Celebration- WATCH VIRAL Video

The Australia star batter took a jibe at the CSK all-rounder by pulling off Jaddu’s sword celebration in front of him.
New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja and David Warner got involved in a funny segment on Saturday at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The Australia star batter took a jibe at the CSK all-rounder by pulling off Jaddu’s sword celebration in front of him.
The incident took place during the early stages of the second innings. Delhi took a risky single as Warner dived with all might to reach his crease and the Australian was also in mood for a second run. He was quite well off his crease, while attempting for a second run but then returned back in no time, with Rahane’s throw missing the stumps.
The loose ball was picked by Jadeja and the CSK all-rounder was pumped up to have a go at Warner but the Australian had other plans. He all of a sudden broke into Jaddu’s trademark sword-celebration with his bat. The home-crowd cheered for the southpaw and Jadeja and Delhi’s Phil Salt was seen having a good laugh about it.
The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.
The mind-games have hit a new high here in Delhi #TATAIPL | #DCvCSK | @imjadeja | @davidwarner31
Watch the Warner Jadeja battle here pic.twitter.com/o5UF6U2sAY
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023
Here are some of the reactions of the fans:-
wow cute
— Bhavesh Rao (@bhaveshsrao) May 20, 2023
@davidwarner31 is one of the most light-hearted fellas in world cricket! ♥️
— Sun-and-ohhh (@angelofrevnge98) May 20, 2023
only Warner can do this ❤️
— Roni (@iamrsk013) May 20, 2023
Extra fairplay points for these two
— ☕︎ (@Mohabbbatgirl) May 20, 2023
Maug masti rukni nhi chaiye
— Gautam (@GautamTalreja17) May 20, 2023
In the first innings, Devon Conway struck 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 79 as the openers shared a huge 141-run partnership and propelled Chennai Super Kings to a massive 223/3.