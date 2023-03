New Delhi: David Warner will be leading the Delhi Capitals side in the upcoming IPL 2023 in place of the injured Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car accident back in December 2022.

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, the management and Ricky Ponting has come into terms that the Australia star batter is the best man to lead the side in Pant’s absence.

Follow for more…..





Source link