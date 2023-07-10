Menu
David Warner To Take Test Retirement After Ashes 2023? Wife

  • David Warner To Take Test Retirement After Ashes 2023? Wife’s End-Of-An-Era Post Sparks Rumours

David Warner has looked a pale shadow of himself in the last four Tests, managing 185 runs in eight innings with just one fifty-plus score.

David Warner, David Warner vs England, David Warner Test records, David Warner Test batting records, David Warner in Ashes, David Warner in Ashes 2023,
David Warner has scored just one fifty in Ashes 2023 so far. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: David Warner’s wife Candice’s Instagram post after Australia third Test loss against England in the ongoing Ashes series has sparked rumours about the southpaw premature retirement in red-ball cricket. Australia are leading the series 2-1 with two Tests to go.

Warner hasn’t been in the best of form in his last four Tests including the World Test Championship final against India last month. In his last eight innings, Warner has scored 185 runs with just one fifty-plus score.

Opening the batting alongside Usman Khawaja, Warner looked a pale shadow of himself and has been dismissed against Stuart Broad thrice in the series so far, including twice in the third Test match at Headingly.

However, post the third Test, that England won by three wickets with a day to spare, Candice wrote a cryptic post with a family picture. He captioned the picture, “The end of an era for us touring with test cricket, it’s been fun. Forever your biggest supporters and your girl gang. Love you @davidwarner31,” he posted on Instagram.










