IPL 2023: David Warner Topples Virat Kohli For Most 500-Plus Aggregates In Single Season

David Warner now have seven 500-plus aggregates in a single IPL season leaving Virat Kohli (6) behind.

David Warner led Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner made created a unique record of scoring most 500-plus aggregates in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Saturday. Warner surpassed Virat Kohli for his seventh instance of 500-plus runs in IPL when he scored 58-ball 86 against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an IPL 2023 game.

Warner’s knock consisted of seven fours and five sixes as but Delhi Capitals lost the game by 77 runs to end their campaign on a sour note. The southpaw finished the season with 516 runs with six fifties and a best of 86. Warner had previously done so in 2014 (528 runs), 2015 (562 runs), 2016 (848 runs), 2017 (641 runs, 2019 (692 runs) and 2020 (548 runs).

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli has done so six times before in 2011 (557 runs), 2013 (634 runs), 2015 (505 runs), 2016 runs (973 runs), 2018 (530 runs) and 2023 (538* runs). Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan has done it five times in 2012 (569 runs), 2016 (501 runs), 2019 (521 runs), 2020 (618 runs) and 2021 (587 runs).

Warner is also the third-highest run-getter the history of IPL and also the highest among overseas players. In 176 matches, he has scored 6,397 runs at an average of 41.54, with four centuries and 61 half-centuries.

As far as the match is concerned, CSK posted 223/3 in 20 overs, thanks to Devon Conway (87 in 52 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (79 in 50 balls) fifties. They stitched a 141-run opening stand before Shivam Dube (22 in nine balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (20 not out in seven balls) gave the finishing touches to the team.

In reply, Warner found no support from his teammates as they could only manage 146/9 in their 20 overs. With this impressive win, CSK qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs and finished the league stage in second position with eight wins from 14 games.















