David Warner’s Tweet Praising Glenn Philips Goes VIRAL After SRH Beat RR in IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Following the game, ex-SRH captain David Warner took to Twitter and gave an eye-catching post for Philips.

Moments after the win, David Warner posted an eye-catching tweet (Image: IANS)

Jaipur: Abdul Samad emerged as the last-over hero for the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday as his last-ball six took his side over the line in a mammoth 215-run chase against Rajasthan Royals. But, it was Glenn Philips whose seven-ball 25 gave the belief to SRH that they could do it. Hyderabad won the game by four wickets and in the process kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive. Following the game, ex-SRH captain David Warner took to Twitter and gave an eye-catching post for Philips. His tweet that is now going viral read: “How goods the IPL, Glenn Phillips take a bow, Well played Sunrisers.”

How goods the IPL, Glenn Phillips take a bow, Well played Sunrisers 👌👌🔥🔥 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 7, 2023

Thanks to his seven-ball cameo, Philips was awarded the player of the match. “It was a situation where it was going to go one of two ways. Happy to get out on top of this one. We are all here to do our job, this is what the team needed today. Fantastic for it to pay off, and I had so much fun today out there. (On his dismissal) That was the ball I should have hit the most, I was disappointed the actual slot ball didn’t go over the fence. I felt I left a lot out there with 17 needed off the final over, but then Samad did what he did and obviously we got that little bit of luck with the no ball,” he said at the post-match presentation.











