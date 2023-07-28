Dawn of New Sporting Era in United States -T-10 Cricket

In life, change is constant…

Excruciating slow and lengthy professional sports (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS) have witnessed concerted effort to reduce time to keep fans engaged. Making a better TV for viewers with more action attracts the next generation of fans. Athlete and fans are spoiled with choices. And, the appetite for engaging sport aside from football, basketball, hockey, baseball and soccer brings the newest world sensation back to America: CRICKET! Cricket once a popular sport in America, began waning in 1908. Starting around 1905, the number of matches dropped and clubs began to close. Last match was played in 1913. International apathy caused an irreversible decline. Haverford College played as late as 1925 at a high standard. Today, Haverford College continues to play cricket.

Cricket is often compared to baseball. It is also a bat and ball game played between two teams. The batting team has two players on the field and bowling team has eleven players on a field. At the center of field there is a 22-yard pitch. Each end has three stumps and between the stumps are two bails, combined called wickets. Six legal balls are bowled in an over. Overs determine length of the game. Bowler delivers from one end of a cricket pitch to the batting player.

Over the years Cricket has introduced various formats. The five day Test match exist to test skills, character, stamina and temperament with unlimited overs. One Day International (ODI) has single inning each and 50 overs that lasts 7 hours on average. Year 2003 ooze the game of cricket, indelible introduction of a twenty overs format, called T20, and it revolutionized the sport. This 3 hour match entered India in 2008, and birthed Indian Premier League (IPL) having eight franchise teams and later adding two more. Post 2023 season the IPL T20 league is valued at $15.4 Billion USD. It has attracted far more audiences in short duration than any other sport in history. Year 2022, data reported 2.5 billion worldwide fan following.

In 2017, a fourth form of cricket was officially introduced and sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This 90 minute, Short and Sweet, T10 Cricket League also has a Masters League, the

Indian Masters T10 (IMT10) and US Masters T10 (USMT10). Despite the Covid-19 pandemic this league has grew to whopping 341 million viewership in 2022, 2,561% increase. The league’s economic impact is now being valued at USD $621.2 million. Cricket has witnessed fastest growth in comparison to any other sports and every formats has volume of followers. USMT10 league is for yesteryear‘s highly celebrated athletes.

Team California Knights Logo

Star studded squad brings renowned athletes, in which batters and bowlers use their mastered techniques that make this game exceptionally attractive for new and vetted fans. International Olympic Committee (IOC) intends to provision this short format cricket for Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) Olympics. The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by the United States and the West Indies in June 2024. It will be the first ICC World Cup tournament matches played in the United States.

National and international fans can catch this action-packed inaugural USMT10 matches kicking off on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. This region of America is

designated as the “Venice of America.” The 2023 inaugural season will be played in a round-robin format with the best performing teams competing in a playoff and final round to decide a champion to be crowned on Sunday, August 27, 2023, starting at 11 AM EST.

Star-studded world wide cricket icons include – Aaron Finch, Abdul Rehman, Abhimanyu Mithun, Albie Morkel, Amila Aponso, Andries Gous, Angelo Perera, Anureet Singh, Ashley Nurse, Ben Dunk, Ben Laughlin, Bipul Sharma, Calvin Savage, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaturanga De Silva, Chris Barnwell, Chris Gayle, Cody Chetty, Corey Anderson, Craig Mcmillan, Dane Piedt, David Hussey, Denesh Ramdin, Devendra Bishoo, Dhammika Prasad, Dilshan Munaweera, Dwayne Smith, Elias Sunny, Fidel Edwards, Gautam Gambir, Grant Elliot, Hamilton Masakada, Hammad Azam, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Isuru Udana, Jacques Kallis, Jeevan Mendis, Jerome Taylor, Jesal Karia, Jesse Ryder, Johan Botha, Jonathan Carter, Junaid Siddique, Kamran Akmal, Kamrul Islam, Kevin O’Brien, Lendl Simmons, Liam Plunkett, Makhaya Ntini, Misbah Ul Haq, Mohammad Kaif, Mohammed Hafeez, Monty Panesar, Muhammad Irfan, Munaf Patel, Murali Vijay, Najaf Shah, Naman Ojha, Nasir Hossain, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Nuwan Kulasekara, Parthiv Patel, Parvinder Awana, Paul Adams, Pawan Suyal, Peter Siddle, Phil Mustard, Praghyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, R P Singh, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ricardo Powell, Robin Uthappa, Robin Uthappa, Ross Taylor, Rusty Theron, S. Sreesanth, Shahid Afridi, Siddharth Trivedi, Sohail Khna, Stuart Binny, Sudeep Tyagi, Suresh Raina, T M Dilshan, Thissara Perera, Tim Ambrose, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Upul Tharanga, Vikas Tokas, William Perkins, Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh.

TV Broadcasting and digital streaming details: US & Canada – Willow TV, Bangladesh – T Sports, Caribbean – Sports Max, India – Jio Cinema & Sports 18, Pakistan – PTV & GEO TV, YouTube TV.

California Knights owner’s share their excitement to be part of USMT10. Janak Patel, many call him the founding father of Cricket in America, he has been involved with every level of cricket in USA. He brings his long business aptitude to the league and the team. Rohit Batta, a young entrepreneur who has skillfully grown various businesses. If he is involved, he will make it successful, and his foresight was enough to convince others to participate in the cricket franchise. Rajat Rocky Batta, in 2013 he won the ZeeTV’s Dance India Dance. As a young adult used his inherited business skills that rippled from father Rajesh Batta to start a RRB Dance studio. He brings his entertainment accolades to make cricket exciting. Nimesh Desai, as a managing partner brings his executive management experience where he led large teams to help customers with emerging technologies. Developing strategic goals, overseeing the day-to-day operations, communicating with others regarding goals, providing leadership and guidance are his acquired traits. This makes our collective team complete and we are thrilled to be a part of USMT10. Our vision is to inspire athletes and take part in another canvas of cricket. Masters league makes opportunity for young athletes to watch and learn from those who have made a successful career from cricket. American athletes will find a future to play anywhere around the world in this universal game of cricket. United States, is simply the greatest sports country in the world, so success of cricket in America is not IF, it is simply WHEN.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...