DC Players’ Bats, Other Equipments Worth Lakhs Stolen Ahead of IPL 2023 Game vs KKR; Investigation Underway

IPL 2023: 16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads, and gloves were stolen from the Delhi Capitals players’ kit bags once they arrived in the capital on Sunday.

Delhi: In what would come as a shocking piece of development for Delhi Capitals, their players’ bats and other equipment worth lakhs has been stolen. While the investigation is underway, this development has stunned many DC players. An Indian Express report suggests 16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads, and gloves were stolen from the Delhi Capitals players’ kit bags once they arrived in the capital on Sunday from Bangalore.

“All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on,” a source in Delhi Capitals confirmed.

DCP (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla told The Indian Express that two men came on Tuesday evening at the IGI Airport and informed them that their kit was missing from their bags. “Our duty officer asked them to write a complaint with all the details and gave them a paper. They said that they would get all the details and will file a complaint. Appropriate legal action would be taken,” he said.

The Capitals, who are yet to win after five matches, take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 28th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley stadium on April 20. The DC players would be desperate to register a win and get their campaign on track.











