 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
14.8 C
New York

DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match 67, Score: Quick Wickets Put Chennai On Top

Sports
WQE

Published:

Reading time: 14 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match 67, Score: Quick Wickets Put Chennai On Top

live

LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match 67, Score: Shaw Departs, Warner-Salt Key For Delhi. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and live score of IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

DC vs CSK, DC vs CSK News, DC vs CSK Updates, DC vs CSK Pics, DC vs CSK Live Score, DC vs CSK Live Updates, DC vs CSK Live News, DC vs CSK Live Score on Google, DC vs CSK Free Live Score, DC vs CSK Live Score Free, DC vs CSK Free latest Updates, DC vs CSK Free On Google, DC vs CSK Free Scores, DC vs CSK in IPL 2023, DC vs CSK in Indian Premier League 2023, DC vs CSK in IPL 2023, DC vs CSK in Indian Premier League 2023, DC vs CSK for TATA IPL, DC vs CSK for Indian Premier league, DC vs CSK Free Score on Google, DC vs CSK Live Updates, DC vs CSK Live Pics, DC vs CSK Live Updates, DC vs CSK Scores, DC vs CSK Score Updates, DC vs CSK, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings News, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Latest Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live News, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Scores, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League News, Indian Premier League Updates
LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match 67, Score

LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match 67, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League 2023 match 67 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. David Warner-led Delhi will lock horns against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for their last match of Indian Premier League 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.  DC will look to end its campaign on a high. On the other hand, This is the must-win game for Chennai to qualify for the playoffs race.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.




  • 6:31 PM IST


    LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Score: Ravindra Jadeja comes to bowl the 13th over.



  • 6:30 PM IST


    LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Score: Axar Patel is the only inform player for DC in IPL 2023 so far. Eight runs from the over. Delhi Capitals is currently struggling to get into the rhythm.
    DC 84/4 (12)



  • 6:25 PM IST


    LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Score: Matheesha Pathirana comes to bowl the 12th over for CSK.



  • 6:24 PM IST


    LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Score: Axar Patel joins David Warner in the middle and the batter is off to a mark with a single. 11 overs are done and dusted. CSK is on top.



  • 6:22 PM IST


    LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Score: WICKET!! Yash Dhull departs after making 13 runs. That was a bad shot by Dhull. Bad day for DC.
    DC 75/4 (10.5)



  • 6:19 PM IST


    LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Score: Jadeja comes to bowl the 11th over.



  • 6:18 PM IST


    LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Score: That’s the fifty for David Warner in 32 balls. Delhi Capitals is currently struggling. 11 runs from the 10th over.
    DC 72/3 (10)



  • 6:15 PM IST


    LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Score: David Warner is playing on 41 runs and Yash Dhull is playing on 11 runs. Maheesh Theekshana comes to bowl the 10th over.



  • 6:11 PM IST


    LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Score: David Warner welcomed Jadeja with a six and four. 14 runs from the over.
    DC 61/3 (9)



  • 6:09 PM IST


    LIVE | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Score: Ravindra Jadeja comes to bowl the ninth over.













Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

Verified by MonsterInsights