DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023 Match 28:Arun Jaitley Stadium , 7:30 PM IST April 20, Thursday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 28: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 7:30 PM IST April 20, Thursday: DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 28: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs KKR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Match Details
Match: DC vs KKR, Match 28, IPL
Date & Time: April 20, 7:30 PM
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team
Captain – Venkatesh Iyer
Vice-captain –David Warner
Wicketkeepers: R Gurbaz
Batters: David Warner, M Pandey, Nitish Rana, V Iyer, R Singh
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, S Thakur
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman
Impact Player: Prithvi Shaw
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Narayan Jagadeesan(WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, and Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Player:Litton Das