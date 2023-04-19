 google.com, pub-8555432999068006, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023 Match 28:Arun Jaitley Stadium , 7:30 PM IST April 20, Thursday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs KKR  Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs KKR  Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs KKR  Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 28: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 7:30 PM IST April 20, Thursday: DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 28: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs KKR  Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs KKR  Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs KKR  Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

Match: DC vs KKR, Match 28, IPL

Date & Time: April 20, 7:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team

Captain – Venkatesh Iyer

Vice-captain –David Warner

Wicketkeepers: R Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner, M Pandey, Nitish Rana, V Iyer, R Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, S Thakur

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Player: Prithvi Shaw

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Narayan Jagadeesan(WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, and Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player:Litton Das




Published Date: April 19, 2023 7:30 PM IST







