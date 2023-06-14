Menu
DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023 Match 4 SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7.15 PM IST June 14, Wednesday

By: admin

Date:


DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7.15 PM IST June 14, Wednesday.

TNPL 2023 Trophy. (Pic: Twitter)

DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors, Playing 11s For Today's Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7.15 PM IST June 14, Tuesday.

TOSS – The toss between Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors will take place at 6.45 PM IST.

Time – 7.15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

DD vs RTW Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: B Indrajith

Batters: G Sridhar Raju, S Arun, S Singh S, A Srinivasan

All-rounders: R Ashwin(C), A Dhas, P Saravana-kuKumar

Bowlers: V Chakravarthy(VC), T Natrajan, G Kishoor

DD vs RTW: Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: Hemanth Kumar, B Indrajith(C), Shivam Singh, S Arun, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adithya Ganesh, R Vimal Khumar, Advaith Sharma, M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rohan Bhutra

Ruby Trichy Warriors: K Easwaran(C), V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jafar Jamal, AV Srinivasan, G Karthik Shanmugam, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, K Mani Bharathi(wk), R Alexander, K-Mohamed Azeem, T Natarajan

Squads:

Dindigul Dragons: Hemanth Kumar, B Indrajith(C), Shivam Singh, S Arun, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adithya Ganesh, R Vimal Khumar, Advaith Sharma, M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rohan Bhutra, Tamil Dhileepan M E, Affan Khader, Boopathi Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, VP Diran, Sarath Kumar M, Kishoor, P Saravana Kumar, Subodh Bhati

Ba11sy Trichy: K Easwaran(C), V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jafar Jamal, AV Srinivasan, G Karthik Shanmugam, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, K Mani Bharathi(wk), R Alexander, K-Mohamed Azeem, T Natarajan, T-Saran, P Francis Rokins, W Antony Dhas, DS Ferrario, KS Monish, SP Vinod, V Athisayaraj Davidson, G-Godson, R Silambarasan










Source link

.

