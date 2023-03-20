Deepak BREAKS Silence On MS Dhoni Retirement, Says No One Has Said That This Would Be His Final Year

Home

Deepak BREAKS Silence On MS Dhoni’s Retirement, Says No One Has Said That This Would Be His Final Year

New Delhi: The 16th season of the Indian Super League will start in less than 2 weeks time and it is said that this year would be the last time, we’ll ever see MS Dhoni in action in cricket.

The fans and experts will have their eyes on the 41-year old Indian legend this season but his teammate Deepak Chahar thinks otherwise when it comes to the ex India captain’s retirement plans.

“No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn’t. Hopefully, he will play more. We don’t know any such thing, we want him to play as much as he can,” Chahar told News India Sports.

The pacer said that the CSK captain is in good touch and we will get to see when he bats this season and when it comes to retirement plans, he will take it when he feels like.

“He knows when to retire, we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play, it’s a privilege to play under him. It has been a dream to play with him. He’s in good touch as well, you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year,” he added.

“Definitely. It’s a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you [to the fans]. Mumbai is one place where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn’t be nice to the CSK fans,” Dhoni opened up on his future.

“And also, hopefully next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that’s a big question, because you know we can’t really predict about something two years down the line. But definitely I’ll be working hard to come back strong next year,” he further added.











