Deepak Chahar’s HILARIOUS Dance Video Celebration Video Goes VIRAL After CSK Win IPL 2023 | WATCH

IPL 2023: Chahar is at his hotel in Ahmedabad where he starts dancing for his fans. Chahar’s dance video has been shared by his sister Malti.

Deepak Chahar Dance Video

Apart from MS Dhoni's moments with his family, a clip of Deepak Chahar is going viral. In the video, Chahar is at his hotel in Ahmedabad where he starts dancing for his fans. Chahar's dance video has been shared by his sister Malti.

Here is the Chahar dance video that is being loved by fans across the world:

Celebration is still going on even at 5 am in the morning 😁 what a match and what a win !! 💛

And what a season for our cherry!! @deepak_chahar9 from injuries to victory!! More love and power to you bro😘#lifetime #memories #csk #win #whistlepodu #YelloveArmy #CSKvGT #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/933EuCfCGb — Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti) May 30, 2023

Asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans posted 214/4, thanks to B Sai Sudharsan, who slammed 96 in 47 balls. In reply, CSK had their chase interupted in the first over when rain gods opened up once again.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interruption, CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium with Ravindra Jadeja hitting a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for the Yellow Army.

“Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. That’s something we have done, there were lapses today, the bowling department didn’t work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.















