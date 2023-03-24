6.6 C
Deepti-Navgire Keep UP In Contention

MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Score: Deepti-Navgire Keep UP In Contention. Mumbai and UP in the ongoing season have won each against each other and now a victory tonight will send them all the way to the final face-off against Delhi Capitals. 

LIVE MI-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Score: Final Spot Up For Grabs For Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

LIVE | Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Eliminator, WPL 2023 Score

Navi Mumbai: England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt’s blistering half-century (72 not out off 38) propelled Mumbai Indians to 182-4 against UP Warriorz in Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Friday.

Dropped when she was on 6 by Ecclestone, Sciver-Brunt made UP Warriorz pay dearly. Apart from her, the likes of Amelia Kerr (29), Hayley Matthews (26), Yastika Bhatia (21) and Harmanpreet Kaur (14) got starts but couldn’t convert them into big innings for Mumbai.

UP Warriorz, who won the toss, were able to keep things in check for the first half of the game via their spinners. Apart from Sciver-Brunt, nobody was able to play big shots.

However, in the last five overs, Sciver-Brunt provided much-needed impetus to the innings and also got some good support by Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar (11 off 4).Mumbai erupted towards the end and smacked 66 runs in the last five overs to put up a stiff total of 182-4 in 20 overs.

Sophie Ecclestone, who bagged two wickets, was the most successful bowler for UP Warriorz.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out, Amelia Kerr 29; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39) vs UP Warriorz
Playing XIs:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.




  • 10:02 PM IST


    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: 10 overs gone, UP Warriorz are now at 63/4. Deepti Sharma and Kiran Navgire will have to find their way in the last 10 overs with a run-rate of 12. UP 63/4 (10)



  • 9:37 PM IST


    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Mcgrath has been run-out and the UP side are in big big trouble now. Harris and Navgire have a big task in hand now. UP 26/3 (5)



  • 9:29 PM IST


    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: 3 overs gone and UP are off to the worst possible start. 2 wickets down and only 14 runs put up on the board. UP 14/2 (3)



  • 9:16 PM IST


    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Healy and Sehrawat open innings for UP Warriorz. Nat Sciver-Brunt has the new ball for Mumbai.



  • 9:02 PM IST


    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: What an innings from Nat Sciver-Brunt!! Mumbai Indians set up a target of 183 runs. Sciver-Brunt remained not-out on 72. MI 182/4 (20)



  • 8:53 PM IST


    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: 18 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are now at 150/3. Sciver-Brunt is on fire and she needs to stay till the very end to take MI close to 180. MI 150/3 (18)



  • 8:34 PM IST


    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians have lost their third wicket and as a result Melie Kerr is the new batter in. Sciver-Brunt is looking in good touch tonight and she needs to pull off something special. MI 105/3 (13.2)



  • 8:19 PM IST


    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews has been sent back to the pavilion by Navgire. Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur hold key from now onwards. The run-rate hasn’t been that great. MI 78/2 (10)



  • 8:10 PM IST


    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Mumbai are now at 69/1. Not the best of runs, but they have maintained their steady rate so far. Need to accelerate in the coming 10 overs. MI 69/1 (9)



  • 7:52 PM IST


    LIVE MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023: Sarvani has already removed Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt is the new batter in. 6 overs gone, Mumbai are now at 46/1. MI 46/1 (6)







Published Date: March 24, 2023 10:05 PM IST







