Women’s Premier League: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy Frontrunners To Lead UP Warriorz

Deepti Sharma has captained Velocity in Women’s T20 Challenge for just a season while Alyssa Healy is currently the vice-captain of Australian team.

Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy are the frontrunners to don the UP Warriorz captain’s hat when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) kicks off in Mumbai on March 4. Both the players have been bought by the franchise at the WPL auction on Monday.

UP Warriorz broke the bank when they secured the services of local girl Deepti Sharma for a whopping Rs 2.60 crore. However, the Capri Globals-owned franchise sprung a surprise when they got swashbuckling Australian batter Alyssa Healy for as low as Rs 70 lakh.

While Deepti has an experience of captaining Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge last year, Healy stands a bit higher when it comes to leadership. The Australian is currently the vice-captain of the national team and also acted as Sydney Sixers deputy for the first seven WBBL seasons.

The right-hander has also captained New South Wales in domestic one-day cricket since 2018. With Jon Lewis (head coach), Anju Jain (assistant coach), Lisa Sthalekar (mentor) and Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), it will be interestig to who UP Warriorz pick to lead the side.

Besides Deepti and Healy, UP have got a compact squad that boasts youth and experience. They have got some of the consistent names in world cricket in Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath among the overseas stars.

As far as the Indians are concerned, the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya, Kiran Nagvire, U-19 World Cup winners Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra, to name a few.

Introducing our support staff who’ll shape up our Warriorz 🔥 ✅ Jon Lewis

✅ Anju Jain

✅ Lisa Sthalekar

✅ Ashley Noffke#UPWarriorz #WPL pic.twitter.com/RXBdPSwSV3 — UPWarriorz (@UPWarriorz) February 10, 2023

Squad: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri and Simran Shaikh.











