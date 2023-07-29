July 29, 2023

Defending Champions Chennai Enters Into Final

admin


UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending Champions Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan to book the final berth. Now Chennai will face Goa for the grand finale.

LIVE | UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune

As it happened |UTT Semi-Final 2, Chennai vs Pune: Defending champions Chennai Lions continued their dominant show as they stormed into the final of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 after crushing Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 8-3 in the second semi-final at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

The Chennai franchise will take on Goa Challengers in the final on a Super Sunday and will look to defend their title.










