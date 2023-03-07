7.9 C
New York

Delhi Capitals Beat UP Warriorz By 42 Runs

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 13 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights WPL 2023, DEL-W vs UP-W Score, Match 5: Delhi Capitals Beat UP Warriorz By 42 Runs

live

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, IPL 2023 Score & Updates: Tahlia McGrath’s fighting and blistering half-century (90 not out off 50) went in vain as Delhi Capitals thrashed UP Warriorz by 42 runs in a Women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL) match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Live WPL Today Match, Live WPL Today Match News, Live WPL Today Match Updates, Live WPL Today Match Scores, Live WPL Today Match Latest News, Live WPL Today Match Latest Updates, Live WPL Today Match Pics, Live WPL Today Match Playing XIs, Live WPL Today Match Toss Updates, DEL-W vs UP-W, DC-W vs UP-W, DC-W vs UP-W Live, DC-W vs UP-W Live Score, DC-W vs UP-W Live Updates, DC-W vs UP-W Live Pics, DC-W vs UP-W Live On Google, DEL-W vs UP-W Live Score on Google, DELW vs UP-W Live On Google Discover, DEL-W vs UP-W On Google, DEL-W vs UP-W Google Score, DEL-W vs UP-W Live Score Google WPL 2023, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, DC vs UP, Delhi vs UP, DC-W vs UP-W Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Jio Cinemas, DC vs UP live updates, DC vs UP live cricket streaming, DC vs UP live scores and updates, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI
Highlights WPL 2023, DEL-W vs UP-W Score, Match 5: Delhi Capitals Beat UP Warriorz By 42 Runs.

AS IT HAPPENED | WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Match 5

Navi Mumbai: Tahlia McGrath’s fighting and blistering half-century (90 not out off 50) went in vain as Delhi Capitals thrashed UP Warriorz by 42 runs in a Women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL) match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Tuesday.

An attacking half-century by captain Meg Lanning (70 off 42) along with vital cameos by Jess Jonassen (42 not out off 20) and Jemimah Rodrigues (34 not out off 22) powered Delhi Capitals to 211/4 in 20 overs.

Apart from Lanning, Jonassen and Rodrigues, the likes of Alice Capsey (21), Shafali Verma (17), Marizanne Kapp (16) got starts but couldn’t score big.

Chasing a big total, UP skipper Alyssa Healy showed her aggressive intent right from the first ball, hitting five boundaries in the first three overs. But, Jess Jonassen inflicted a double blow as she removed Healy (24 off 17) and Kiran Navgire (2) in the same over, which was 4th of the innings.

Very soon, Marizanne Kapp got rid of Shweta Sehrawat (1) as UP could only score 33/3 in six overs. Thereafter, all-rounders Tahlia McGrath and Deepti Sharma stitched a brief partnership to halt the fall of wickets but the asking run rate was increasing with every passing over.

It was Shikha Pandey, who gave Delhi their next wicket by removing Deepti in the 11th over. However, it didn’t affect McGrath, who kept playing her shots and got her able partner in Devika Vaidya. Though, the run rate was going beyond UP’s reach.

Once Devika (23) got out in the 17th over, McGrath went all guns blazing and hammered Delhi bowlers all-round the park in the last few overs but UP Warriorz eventually were restricted to 169-5 in 20 overs, losing by a margin of 42 runs.

Jess Jonassen was Delhi’s most successful bowler with her 3-43 while Marizanne Kapp (1-29) and Shikha Pandey (1-18) picked one wicket each.

Earlier, put into bat, openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning gave Delhi Capitals a flying start. Both batters started from where they left in the previous contest and played some sublime shots to score 62 runs in the powerplay overs.

However, soon after Power-play, Tahlia McGrath was introduced into the attack and she gave UP Warriorz instant success by dismissing Shafali (17 off 14), courtesy a splendid catch by Kiran Navgire at deep square leg.

After Shafali’s wicket, Marizanne Kapp joined Lanning at the crease as Delhi continued their attacking approach. To stop the run flow, UP skipper Alyssa Healy brought world No. 1 spinner Sophie Ecclestone into the attack and she started with a couple of dots against Meg Lanning before being hit for a six towards the backward square leg region as the Delhi captain completed her half-century in 32 balls.

Lanning was carrying the momentum for Delhi before rain interrupted the proceedings. After the 20-minute halt, the play was resumed and Kapp hit Deepti Sharma for a boundary and collected nine runs coming off her over but she couldn’t continue longer and got out to Ecclestone in the 11th over.

Despite wickets falling from the other end, Lanning was not hesitant in continuing her aggressive approach as she hit Ecclestone for back-to-back boundaries before Rajeshwari Gayakwad cleaned her up.

Alice Capsey, who came to bat next, dealt in boundaries and along with Jemimah Rodrigues steadied Delhi’s ship. However, Shabnim Ismail in her comeback spell dismissed Capsey to give UP some reprieve in the game. But, Jess Jonassen and Jemimah had other ideas.

The pair took some time to assess the condition before playing their shots with Jonassen hitting three sixes and three boundaries to play a blinder at the death. Rodrigues too played her part to perfection with some timely boundaries and was involved in an unbeaten 67-run partnership with Jonassen as Delhi Capitals posted a strong total of 211 for 4 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 211/4 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 34 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1-29) beat UP Warriorz 169/5 in 20 overs (Tahlia McGrath 90 not out, Alyssa Healy 24; Jess Jonassen 3-43) by 42 runs.




  • 11:10 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: That’s it!! Delhi Capitals make it 2 wins in a row! The Meg Lanning-led side win by 42 runs! UP 169/5 (20)



  • 10:44 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: The game is all but over as UP a reeling 111/4. UP 111/4 (15.2)



  • 10:24 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: UP Warriorz are now 4 down!! Shikha Pandey removes Deepti Sharma! It’s getting tougher and tougher for UP. UP 71/4 (10.1)



  • 10:04 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: UP has lost three wickets are now in a big spot bother. UP 33/3 (6)



  • 9:57 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: Jonassen converting her batting performances in the bowling. She has removed the danger batters in Kiran Navgire and Alyssa Healy. UP 31/2 (4)



  • 9:48 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 2 overs gone, UP are now at 22/0. Alyssa Healy is on fire tonight! UP 22/0 (2)



  • 9:25 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: That’s it! On comes the end of 20 overs of play and Delhi Capitals have put up a mammoth target of 212. Jess Jonassen’s 20-ball 42 towards the end made it possible. DC 211/4 (20)



  • 9:11 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: 17 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 166/4. Jemimah and Jonassen giving their best to take Delhi close to 190 mark. DC 166/4 (17)



  • 8:57 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: OUT!! Alice Capsye, who was so playing so well now had to depart on 21. Jemimah is still there and she need to fire now. Shabnim Ismail will claim the wicket. DC 145/4 (14.3)



  • 8:42 PM IST


    LIVE WPL 2023, DC vs UP: OUT!!! Delhi have lost their third wicket! Meg Lanning departs on 70. 12 overs gone, Delhi are now at 120/3. DC 120/3 (12)







Published Date: March 7, 2023 11:14 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh