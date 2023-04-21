Home

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals’ Get Back Stolen Equipment, Confirms Skipper David Warner

Delhi Capitals reported a couple of days back that bats of few players and other equipment went missing in transit before the KKR clash.

David Warner’s Instagram story about Delhi Capitals’ stolen equipment.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have finally found the their lost equipment, captain David Warner confirmed on Friday via Instagram. Although it is still not known from where the equipment got recovered, but Warner wrote on his Instagram story that not all the stolen items found.

Warner Wrote on his Instagram story, “They found the culprits. Few missing but still thank you.” The Delhi franchise lost multiple bats and kit equipment after their trip from Bengaluru and before the Kolkata Knight Riders clash at Eden Gardens.

The incident about robbery came to light after few players complained about the missing equipment. Following that the franchise lodged a complaint about the robbery. “All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags.

“This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on,” The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

“Our duty officer asked them to write a complaint with all the details and gave them a paper. They said that they would get all the details and will file a complaint. Appropriate legal action would be taken,” the national daily quoted DCP (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets to register their first win of the IPL 2023 season on Thursday. DC bowlers were on their mark as they bowled out KKR for a paltry 127 after skipper David Warner decided to bowl first.

Ishant Sharma (2/19), Anrich Nortje (2/20), Axar Patel (2/13) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) took two wickets each. Warner then scored 57 before Axar Patel hit an unbeaten 19 to guide the hosts to a victory. Earlier, Jason Roy (43 off 39) top scored for KKR. Andre Russell played a useful unbeaten 38-run cameo towards the end to take his side over the 120-run mark.











